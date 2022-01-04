Meeting to look into future of Plaza Vera Cruz

SANTA BARBARA — The City of Santa Barbara is holding a meeting at Plaza Vera Cruz, 130 E Cota St., at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the future of the park.

The City fenced off the park and dedicated the space for recreation classes in 2021, an effort it took to reduce crime in the Lower East Side.

A short-term contract with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. is coming due, so officials submitted a request for proposals. Providers of structured recreational activities are encouraged to bid for a longer contract. Proposals are due Jan. 19.

To register as a vendor or submit a proposal, go to santabarbaraca.gov/business/bids/instructions.asp.

Wednesday’s informal meeting is open to the public. City staff will meet attendees at the Haley Street side of the park.

— Annelise Hanshaw