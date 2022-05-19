Megan Ditlof and Sam Pinto named to 2022 NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete Team

SBCC student-athletes Megan Ditlof (women’s water polo) and Sam Pinto (men’s soccer) have both been named NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete Team Honorable Mentions, the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators announced on Wednesday.

“This is a huge accomplishment considering the thousands of student-athletes participating in community college and in two-year-college athletics each year all across the nation,” said interim athletic director Jerry Hannula. “A special, ‘Thank You’ to Michael Gamboa for putting together the nomination packets for both of our nominees.”

Out of an estimated 25,000 student-athletes who participate in California each year, there are only 16 CCCAA student-athletes represented on the 2022 NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete Team. There was only one other selection from the Western State Conference, meaning Ditlof and Pinto made up two-thirds of the WSC’s honorees. Santa Barbara was one of just eight schools with multiple selections.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com