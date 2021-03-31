Meghan Markle’s father requests interview with Oprah

The dust is settling after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, but reports are now surfacing that the duchess’ estranged father is vying to tell his side of the story.

The U.S. Sun reported that Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, hand-delivered a note to Ms. Winfrey’s security guard outside her Montecito home last Thursday. Sources say the letter requested an interview with Ms. Winfrey to tell his side of the story regarding his contentious relationship with his daughter.

Ms. Winfrey lives just a mile away from fellow Montecito residents Prince Harry and Meghan, though a source told the U.S. Sun that the letter was addressed to Ms. Winfrey specifically, not the ex-royals.

“Thomas watched the interview (Meghan) did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say,” a source told the U.S. Sun.

During an unaired portion of the interview with Oprah that was released days later, Meghan said she had felt “betrayed” by her father due to his involvement with the U.K. Tabloids who harassed her after her marriage to Prince Harry. Her strained relationship with her father was brought into the limelight after Mr. Markle did not attend her royal wedding in 2018.

In response to his absence, the duchess sent an anguished letter shortly after the union, expressing heartbreak at his actions. The letter was eventually published by the British tabloid “The Mail on Sunday” in 2019, which was likely released to the outlet by Mr. Markle.

The letter set off a firestorm of controversy and even led to a legal battle between Ms. Markle and the British tabloids, during which, a U.K. high court deemed the tabloid’s actions unlawful.

Ms. Winfrey has yet to publish any public remarks regarding the letter.

