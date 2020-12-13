MEINZER, Stephanie L.

Our beloved Stephanie L. Meinzer passed away at Serenity House on December 5th after a battle with cancer. Stephanie was born at Goleta Valley Hospital and spent her entire life in Santa Barbara. She attended local schools and graduated in 1985 from Santa Barbara High School. After high school, Stephanie was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and began the long journey of wrestling with her mental illness. Despite her mental health struggles, she managed to volunteer at her church, teach computer classes at local community centers, and indulge in her love of animals. She loved horses, dogs and cats and spent many hours with her four legged friends.

Even through all her mental health struggles, she was always supported by her family and the mental health professionals of Santa Barbara County. She received excellent care from Santa Barbara County’s Behavioral Wellness Center, from Dr. Staub and her wonderful and caring staff.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with lung cancer, and again received excellent care from the doctors and staff at the Ridley Tree Cancer Center. After her 2-year struggle, she succumbed to her disease at Serenity House, whose staff lovingly cared for her the last 2 months of her life.

Her many doctors and nurses commented on Stephanie’s positive attitude, her appreciation for their care, and her fighting spirit. Stephanie had to overcome many challenges in her life, but her spirit was always strong and ready for the next challenge. It is that spirit that will be missed by her family and friends.

Stephanie is survived by her mother Elizabeth Meinzer, her sister Ellen Simonson, her brother Mark Meinzer (Michelle), and all her nieces and nephews (Andrea, Jennifer, Nathan and Gracie). She will also be missed by her loving family and friends here in Santa Barbara, including her Tante Ellen Turner, her cousins Michael, Eric and Paul, and her entire family in Germany. She will also be missed by Tessa, her beloved cat.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Serenity House, Behavior Wellness of SB, or the Ridley Tree Cancer Center. We are all blessed to have these wonderful organizations in our city.