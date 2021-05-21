Meister masters Quartz Hill in Dons’ playoff win

Sam Meister’s 18 kills powered top-seeded Santa Barbara High to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 sweep at Quartz Hill in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 boys volleyball playoffs.

Senior libero Matt Suh “set the tone with his tough serving and consistent passing throughout the match,” coach Chad Arneson said. Suh had four aces, 12 digs and four assists.

Andreas Schuetz had seven hills from his opposite position while Andrew Douglas added five kills from the middle.

“Peter Tebbe continues to improve as our starting setter,” Arneson said.

The Dons (10-0) will travel again to West Ranch for Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

TESORO 3, SAN MARCOS 1

The Royals’ long trip to the southern edge of Orange County led to a 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 loss in the second round of the Division 3 boys volleyball playoffs.

“We played a great match against a very good team,” coach Roger Kuntz said. “All of our starters contributed to a great effort and we fought hard all the way.”

Senior starters playing their last match for the 8-3 Royals were Josh Willbanks, Jake Ewart, Cade McLean, Jacob Yinger and Ben Newton.

WESTLAKE 3, DOS PUEBLOS 1

A massive momentum switch in the third set helped to eliminate the Chargers in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs. The Chargers, who were on the verge of taking a 2-1 lead in sets, squandered a 24-20 lead to Westlake by losing six straight points in their 25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22 defeat at Sovine Gym.

LAGUNA HILLS 3, LAGUNA BLANCA 0

A career-high 25 kills by Finn Walker weren’t enough for the Owls in their 25-22, 25-22, 25-10 loss in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

“I was really proud of the effort our guys put forth from start to finish against a solid team,” coach Jason Donnelly said. “Finn took a bunch of big swings against a defense set up to stop him and still had a career high in kills.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 84, LOMPOC 27

Athena Saragoza scored 33 points, Briana Trujillo added 22 and Caia Trimble just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine assists as the Dons improved to 10-0 in the Channel League.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CABRILLO 74, SANTA YNEZ 66

Landon Lassahn scored 25 points and Jackson Ollenburger added 22 for the Pirates.

BOYS TENNIS

CIF-SS PLAYOFFS

San Marcos lost only six games while cruising to an 18-0 shutout victory in its Division 1 playoff opener against Ventura. The Royals (14-0) will travel to La Canada for their second-round match on Saturday at 3 p.m.

In Division 2, Dos Pueblos scored a 13-5 home victory over South Torrance while Santa Barbara lost at Simi Valley, 14-4.

Cate recorded an 18-0 shutout of Mayfair in Division 3, earning a second-round match against Servite on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fullerton Tennis Center.

Carpinteria fell to Crean Luthern in its Division 3 match, 12-6, despite three singles wins by Austin Stone and two more by his younger brother Max.

PREP BASEBALL

CARPINTERIA 6, FILLMORE 5

Luke Lounsbury hit two singles and a triple to lead a 10-hit Warrior attack in their road win. Miles Souza drove in two runs with on a pair of hits while winning pitcher Isaac Castillo also had two hits and scored the eventual winning run for the Warriors (10-4, 9-3 Citrus Coast League).

SWIMMING

CITRUS COAST LEAGUE

Carpinteria won the boys meet with 296 points, finishing 54 points ahead of Malibu, while the Warriors scored 224.5 points in the girls meet to finish second to Nordhoff (357.5).

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 225, DOS PUEBLOS 255

Melia Haller shot an even-par 35 and Lizzie Goss added a 36 in windy conditions at the Glen Annie Golf Course as the Dons (11-1, 8-1 Channel League) notched their 45th win in the last 46 matches. They also beat Cabrillo 315-215 the previous day on Goss’ two-under 35 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SANTA BARBARA 11, NORDHOFF 7

Daisy Forman scored three goals as the Dons won a tune-up match for the CIF playoffs.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE SCORES

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIF-SS Division 5 First Round — Oakwood 3, Carpinteria 1 (25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Diego 48, Santa Clara 36: (BD: Matthew Cunningham 15 points, Tyler Williams 13).

PREP BASEBALL

St. Bonaventure 1, Bishop Diego 0 (BD: Jack Stowe pitched a complete-game 3-hitter).

BOYS GOLF

Santa Ynez 470, Lompoc 602: (SY: Callaway Winans 89).

GIRLS GOLF

Santa Barbara 215, Cabrillo 315: (SB: Lizzie Goss shot a two-under-par 35 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club; Melia Haller 36, Ella Williams 38).

Santa Ynez 292, Lompoc 385: (SY: Jordan Hartley 52)

TRACK AND FIELD

Carpinteria vs. Nordhoff

Boys meet — C 90, N 36. (C: Vince Rinaldi won the 100 and 200 in a dual-meet record time of 21.89).

Girls meet — C: 81, N 54. (C: Alexandra Zapata and Ainslee Alexander each won three events).

