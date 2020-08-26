Home Local Melania Trump addresses Republican convention
Melania Trump addresses Republican convention

First lady Melania Trump headlined the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Mrs. Trump addressed the Charlotte, N.C.-based convention Tuesday during a speech televised from the White House’s recently renovated Rose Garden.

Speakers also included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, addressing the convention from Jerusalem, and Tiffany and Eric Trump, two of the president’s children.

The convention’s theme on Tuesday was “Land of Opportunity.” Monday’s theme was “Land of Promise.”

The convention runs through Thursday.

— Dave Mason

