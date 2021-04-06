Members join Commission for Women

Stefanie Herrington and Arcelia Sencion have been appointed to district 1 and district 3 seats respectively of the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

Ms. Herrington is an estate planning attorney and the owner of Montecito Law Group. She is also a charter member of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Sunset and serves on the club’s foundation. And she is a past president of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“My passion is equity in education, mentoring and providing opportunities to girls and women,” Ms. Herrington said in a news release. “I was raised in a low-income family and greatly appreciate the emotional support and prioritization of education my family provided.”

Arcelia Sencion is associate director of Standing Together to End Sexual Assault.

She is also a founding member of INCLUSION SYV, Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL SYV) and the Santa Barbara Latino Giving Circle. In addition, she serves as a liaison to the Latino Community Foundation’s Latino Giving Circle Network.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow colleagues on the commission to rethink structures and policies to support working parents both inside and outside of the home,” Ms. Sencion said. “I am excited to bring your people into the fold as they have bold ideas and energy to continue to move us forward.

Margaret Fitzwilliam, chair of the Commission for Women, said the panel is delighted for the addition of the two members. “They bring a unique set of experiences, skills and ideas to the commission, which will boost our already robust agenda.”

To apply for the Commission for Women, contact the county clerk of the board at 805-568-2240 or fill out the application at www.countyofsb.org/cfw/roster.sbc. According to the website, there are vacancies in the seats representing the county’s third and fourth districts.

For more information or participate in monthly meetings, contact Eva Camarena at ecamarena@co.santa-barbara.ca.us or go to www.countyofsb.org/cfw.

— Dave Mason