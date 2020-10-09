Members sought for corrections program

Members of the public are invited to join the Santa Barbara County Community Corrections Partnership program.

The program seeks to appoint two community members to serve a two-year term. The role is viewed as giving “a unique voice” to guide the local community corrections efforts, while also promoting collective problem solving with the goal of improving community safety, promoting community action and healing the harms imposed by crime, according to a news release.

The first position is for a representative of a community-based organization with experience in successfully providing rehabilitative services to persons who have been convicted of a criminal offense. The second is for an individual who represents the interest of victims.

Applications are due by Oct. 31 and should be submitted both online and directly to the CCP via Melanie Davis at medavis@co.santa-barbara.ca.us. To apply online, visit https://sbcounty.granicus.com/boards/forms/110/apply/2046712?code=d7e96420-2113-49e7-a255-4de4f44e0e9a.

Applicants must commit to attending approximately six meetings a year (February, April, June, August, October and December). Additional requirements include the completion of a two-hour, state mandated ethics training and submission of a Statement of Economic Interests, California Form 700 as required by state regulations.

For questions or assistance, contact Ms. Davis at 805-803-8644.

— Mitchell White