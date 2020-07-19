Members sought for Measure A committee

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking interested individuals to serve on the Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

The committee oversees the ongoing investment of Measure A sales tax funds for high priority transportation projects and programs that address the current and future needs of the county. The committee includes 11 members, including four from North County, four from South County and three “at-large” members, according to officials.

Applicants will be considered to fill three open positions, including one “at-large” member and two North County members.

Approved in November 2008, Measure A is a one-half of 1% sales tax for transportation projects and programs over 30 years. It is administered by SBCAG and is estimated to provide more than $1 billion of local investment projects through 2040.

Appointed committee members serve four-year terms and can re-appointed for additional terms at the discretion of the SBCAG board. The committee meets as needed one to three times a year.

Applicants are encouraged to apply by July 29. Applications can be found at www.sbcag.org/news or by contacting Lauren Bianchi Klemann, SBCAG spokeswoman, at lbianchiklemann@sbcag.org or 805-961-8900.