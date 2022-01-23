Memo from Montecito: Where grandparents now live in fear

Calla Jones Corner

One night two summers ago, when a mob of Antifa and Black Lives Matters were making their rowdy, angry way from Santa Monica to Pacific Palisades, I called our daughter in Pacific Palisades and suggested she, her French, filmmaker husband and three young boys take Pacific Coast Highway to us in Montecito. Antifa and BLM were blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 101. Our daughter thought I was exaggerating and said they would stay put.

A month later, the family fled to France, where the schools were going to finish Zooming and open classrooms. Last weekend, the family landed in Australia where they hope to start a new life.

The mob never did get to Pacific Palisades, but Santa Monica has become a no-man’s land of the homeless on sidewalks covered with feces and syringes as Los Angeles politicians — especially Mayor Eric Garcetti and District Attorney George Gascón — do their utmost to destroy this part of the California dream.

One morning, when I watched on “Fox & Friends” as Brianna Kupfer’s dad, Todd, talked about his beautiful, accomplished 24-year-old daughter, who was stabbed senselessly Jan. 13 at an upscale L.A. furniture store, I joined the outraged millions who wonder if life in the Golden State will ever regain its sanity. Even if the state will survive.

In December, Jacqueline Avant, widow of prominent music executive, Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in her Beverly Hills mansion.

The 29-year-old suspected killer has a long criminal record. He was out on parole.

A week later, holiday party-goers at a Pacific Palisades mansion were robbed and threatened at gunpoint. “I’m feeling disturbed, violated that people were in our house with guns,” said the shocked homeowner who did not want to give her name or show her face on camera for fear of retribution. She couldn’t believe that this could happen in Pacific Palisades.

The Kupfer family lives in Pacific Palisades.

I would get no thrill telling our daughter “I told you so.” The family arrived at Sydney airport as Novak Djokovic was being escorted by immigration officials to a plane for Serbia. Our daughter and her husband have probably gotten the news about the outrageous decision that might ruin the tennis star’s career, via their phones. Thanks to FaceTime, I know they are very glad to have had the proper visas for living and working in Australia. They have already noticed that you have to have negative COVID-19 test info on your phone to enter most places, even real estate offices.

t was a big decision for our family to leave their native lands for Down Under. Luckily, our son-in-law has skills that are needed for the burgeoning Australian film industry. Many in Hollywood have decided to make films in Australia because Los Angeles and its suburbs have simply become so dangerous to live or work in.

As our family left for Australia, I wanted to tell them that they can always come back to Montecito and be safe and educated. But I would have been lying.

Lying because of Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades have become as disgusting and dangerous as San Francisco, it’s only time before Montecito, a second home to many Hollywood celebrities, becomes a target for the outrageous criminality and filth that has taken over California.

Critical race theory has also invaded the schools in Montecito and parents — even some of those who are still proud progressives — hopefully are waking up from their woke stupor to this dangerous indoctrination. I want my children and grandchildren to be safe, educated properly and flourish because that’s what loving, informed parents and grandparents want.

President Joe Biden’s latest blunder to create a new FBI division to keep tabs on the non-vaccinated — one can only guess what else smells awfully like the police state tactics of Australia. Our family might just be trading one police state for another, if it were to return home.

And I’m not exaggerating.