Memorial Day broadcast planned

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is giving residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties a chance to celebrate Memorial Day in the comfort of their homes with a televised broadcast.

According to a news release, the 2020 Memorial Day program will air at 4 p.m. today on KEYT-TV, Channel 3.

After the broadcast on the Santa Barbara station, the program can be watched on the foundation’s website, PCVF.org.

“All of us at Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation wish you and your loved ones health and safety as we remember those who served,” the nonprofit wrote on its website.