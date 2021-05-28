Home Local Memorial Day closures planned
Memorial Day closures planned

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria will have no trash and green waste collection services, or street sweeping Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

During holiday weeks, street sweeping and solid waste collection services occur one day later than usual. 

Residents are being advised to place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m. the next day. 

In addition, the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed Monday and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

All city administrative offices will be closed on Monday as well due to the holiday. Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Grayce McCormick

News-Press Staff Writer

