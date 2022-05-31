Memorial Day fun

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSA kid eagerly anticipates the waves during his family’s Memorial Day outing Monday at Goleta Beach. Many families, bicyclists and others were out at local beaches, and countless boats were out on the water by Santa Barbara. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post GOP governors urge Biden to remove international baby formula red tape next post News-Press announces endorsements Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.