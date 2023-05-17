Memorial Day program to take place at cemetery

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

“Tap” is played by Howard Hudson and Bob Burtness during the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s Memorial Day service last year at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The foundation will hold another service there on May 29.

MONTECITO — The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will hold a free program on Memorial Day to remember the sacrifice of the veterans who served the country.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito.

The program will include performances by the UCSB ROTC Color Guard, Gold Coast Pipe and Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Prime Time Band and a flyover performed by The Condor Squadron.

Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch Test Range, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and Lt. Christia Sandstedt, CGC and USCGC Blackfin, are the guest speakers.

“We are humbled as we remember all of those who served our country and died protecting it,” said foundation co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (formerly of the U.S. Navy).

For more information, visit pcvf.org/memorial-day-ceremony.

— Kira Logan