Memorial Day services honor heroes

Countless veterans, families and community members gathered at the Goleta Cemetery on the cloudy, drizzly Memorial Day morning — some dressed in uniform, some in plain clothing, some in celebration, some rather solemn.

They met on what one speaker called “holy, hallowed, sacred ground.”

Numerous cars lined the cemetery roads Monday for the Annual Memorial Day Program, presented by AMVETS Santa Barbara Post 3 and VFW Post 1649.

The event began with the presentation of the colors by the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 131 Cadet Color Guard, followed by the National Anthem sung by Elizabeth Rose Bryson; an invocation from Ronnie Shahbazian, chaplain of AMVETS Post 3; and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by a second-grader at Summerland Elementary — Sage Henson.

This event joined many others in Santa Barbara County to honor the fallen men and women, including ceremonies at the Carpinteria Cemetery, the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, the Santa Maria Cemetery, the Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt and the Guadalupe Cemetery.

GRAYCE MCCORMICK/NEWS-PRESS

Robert Burtness and Howard Hudson, both members of Buglers Across America, play “Taps” at a Memorial Day service Monday morning at the Goleta Cemetery.



