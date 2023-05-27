Memorial Day services planned throughout county

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

A Memorial Day service takes place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in Montecito. Another service will be held there at 11 a.m. Monday.

Several Memorial Day services are planned on Monday:

— The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will hold a free program on Memorial Day to remember the sacrifice of the veterans who served the country.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito.

The program will include performances by the UCSB ROTC Color Guard, Gold Coast Pipe and Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Prime Time Band and a flyover performed by The Condor Squadron.

Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch Test Range, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and Lt. Christia Sandstedt, CGC and USCGC Blackfin, are the guest speakers.

“We are humbled as we remember all of those who served our country and died protecting it,” said foundation co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (formerly of the U.S. Navy).

For more information, visit pcvf.org/memorial-day-ceremony.

— A Memorial Day service will take place at 9 a.m. at the Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara. Keynote speaker is Drew Wakefield. Those attending are asked to bring a photo of their loved one who died while serving in the U.S. military.

— The American Legion Post 160 will conduct a short cemetery at 10 a.m. at Chalk Hill, followed by short ceremonies elsewhere in the Santa Ynez Valley at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Ines Mission in Solvang, 11 a.m. at Oak HIll and 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s.

— VFW Post 2521 will hold a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

— American Legion Post 534 will hold a service at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt.

— VFW Post 7139 will lead a Memorial Day service at noon at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building,1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. The program will feature the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, visiting Post and Vandenberg Space Force Base guest speakers, American Legion 160 and a Boy Scouts troop. A free luncheon will follow in the American Legion wing.

— The Avenue of the Flags median in Buellton will be the site of a 3 p.m. Memorial Day event, which will feature pictures painted by local children. Those attending the event are encouraged to share their Memorial Day thoughts in notes and place them in mailboxes along the median.

