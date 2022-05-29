Memorial Day services planned throughout county

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Former Navy Lt. John Blankenship stands Friday with police and firefighters behind him at his Montecito home. Lt. Blankenship is the founder of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, which decided this year to honor both veterans and first responders at its Memorial Day service Monday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Memorial Day ceremonies are planned for Monday throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will honor both veterans and first responders at its Memorial Day service. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito.

Elsewhere, Drew Wakefield will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday at the Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road. And in Santa Maria, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall 2521 will oversee a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, the American Legion Post 160 will conduct several short ceremonies Monday. Those are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Chalk Hill Cemetery, 645 Chalk Hill Road, Solvang; 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Ines Mission Cemetery, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang; 11 a.m. at Oak HIll Cemetery, 2560 Baseline Ave., Solvang, and 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Cemetery, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The Memorial Day ceremonies in Solvang will conclude with a program at noon Monday at the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139. The hall is located at 1745 Mission Drive.

Back on the South Coast, the Carpinteria Lions Club will lead a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria.

More details on Memorial Day services will appear in Monday’s News-Press, and there will be follow-up coverage in Tuesday’s edition.

