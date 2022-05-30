Memorial Day services to be held throughout the county

Memorial Day ceremonies are taking place today throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will host its service for military members and first responders at 11 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

Elsewhere, Drew Wakefield will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. at the Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road. Those attending are welcomed to bring a photo of a loved one who died serving their country.

The Goleta ceremony will be presented by AMVETS Santa Barbara Post 3 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649..

And in Santa Maria, VFW Post 2521 will oversee a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive. The speaker is Air Force Col. Kris E. Barcomb.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, American Legion Post 160 will conduct several short ceremonies today. Those are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Chalk Hill Cemetery, 645 Chalk Hill Road, Solvang; 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Ines Mission Cemetery, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang; 11 a.m. at Oak HIll Cemetery, 2560 Baseline Ave., Solvang, and 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Cemetery, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The Memorial Day ceremonies in Solvang will conclude with a program at noon at the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall, hosted by VFW 7139. The hall is located at 1745 Mission Drive.

The program will feature the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and speakers from Vandenberg Space Force Base, American Legion Post 160 and a Boy Scouts chapter.

Back on the South Coast, the Carpinteria Lions Club will lead a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria.

The ceremony will feature a Civil War cannon salute.

