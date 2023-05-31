Memorial Day weekend seen as successful

Airport saw more than 2,200 passengers Friday

Memorial Day was a success as tourists and community members flocked the streets of Santa Barbara to celebrate the long weekend.

The Santa Barbara Airport had a busy kick-off to the summer season, serving just over 9,500 passengers over the weekend, according to SBA representative Angie Daus. She told the News-Press that there was an average of 1,904 passengers per day and the highest volume day was Friday at 2,223 passengers.

“Although we heard feedback from our passengers traveling at peak times that it gets a bit crowded, we heard very positive feedback overall from those traveling through SBA over this busy weekend,” Ms. Daus said. “For us, this is all to be expected, and the airport team is at work on the improvements needed to make those passengers in need of traveling during peak times better.”

Ms. Daus also reported that the airport is implementing new short-term efforts to help passengers in unique and efficient ways. One of these projects is called the Sunflower Program.

This program will help passengers who may have a hidden disability get the care and help they need as they go through TSA.

The SBA wants to remind everybody that summer is the busiest time for the airport and to arrive early and be prepared.

For the roads, Friday was the busiest for Highway 101. As noted by Doug Shupe, the West Coast representative for AAA, the afternoon of Memorial Day saw an uptick in congestion on the roads.

Fortunately, there were no major crashes reported over the weekend.

Santa Barbara also had many great events that took place over the weekend. The main event, the I Madonnari Street Painting Festival, took place alongside the Santa Barbara Mission.

This year’s featured artist, Lorelle Miller, has been coming to the festival for over 20 years. Her painting depicted her immigrant grandfather as he entered the United States.

There were other magnificent paintings that lined the street for people to come and enjoy, all representing the unofficial theme of family.

Overall, the weekend was fun in Santa Barbara as the start of summer has now begun.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com