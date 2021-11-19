Memorial service planned for Sam Cunningham

COURTESY PHOTO

Sam “Bam” Cunningham

SANTA BARBARA — Football great Sam “Bam” Cunningham will be honored during a memorial service Saturday at his alma mater, Santa Barbara High School.

The service for Mr. Cunningham will take place at 11 a.m. at the Cunningham Track at Peabody Stadium, 700 Anapamu St, Santa Barbara.

Flowers for the memorial service can be delivered by 10 the morning of the service directly to Cunningham Track.

The public is welcome to attend, and the family will be available to greet well-wishers, according to a news release.

Mr. Cunningham’s family extends its heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of condolences since Mr. Cunningham’s unexpected death on Sept. 7.

He was well-known in the sports world as an all-American USC fullback and College Football Hall of Famer, who went on to become the New England Patriots’ franchise leader in rushing. He was also a Rose Bowl MVP.

And his performance in USC’s 1970 win at Alabama has often been credited with helping integrate Southern college football. He then proceeded to play nine seasons with the New England Patriots, retiring from the NFL in 1983.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be contributed to Camp Fire, Long Beach: www.campfirelb.org/index.php/support-camp-fire/donate-now.

For more information regarding arrangements, contact Samahndi Cunningham at lovelymahndi@gmail.com.

— Katherine Zehnder