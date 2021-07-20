Memorial service to honor Hal Conklin

M. BRADLEY ELLIOTT PHOTO

The community will honor the late Mayor Hal Conklin during a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.

The public is invited and advised to bring a blanket or lawn chair, jacket or mask as needed.

Mr. Conklin, who died May 21 at age 75 after a battle with brain cancer, served as the Santa Barbara mayor in 1993 and 1994. He was a Santa Barbara City Council member from 1977 to 1993.

Mr. Conklin also worked on extending Chase Palm Park, building Paseo Nuevo, restoring The Granada and working during early efforts to establish a recycling program. He also helped found the Community Environmental Council, of which he was a former executive director.

Mr. Conklin earned his bachelor’s degree in social psychology from UC Berkeley in 1972. While he intended to work with poor children in Oakland, he ultimately decided to move to Santa Barbara and work with the CEC.

As he stood on Stearns Wharf during a 2019 interview, Mr. Conklin told the News-Press that the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill changed his life. He was visiting Santa Barbara at the time to see a cousin, and it was just a few days after the spill.

“I would never had thought about doing any of those (environmental) things if not for the day I walked down here and saw that,” he said, looking at East Beach and remembering the oil-soaked birds he saw in 1969.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara with the memo “Hal Conklin Memorial.” Memories and photos of Mr. Conklin can be shared at www.newlywords.com/hal-conklin-memorial, using the access word “Conklin.”

