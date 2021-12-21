Memorial service to honor the homeless

SANTA BARBARA — The Longest Night Memorial, which is in honor of those who died while living on the streets or after recently being housed, will take place at 6 p.m. tonight in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St.

The interfaith memorial service is being conducted by SB ACT and its partners in tackling the issue of homelessness. The service will honor those who died during 2020 and 2021.

Participants can attend the vigil in person or virtually at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nQlyfiNvQwKEBKkwydlwgQ?_x_zm_rtaid=qRMfSG27RNGeJEaYOi-Msg.1640048614677.19acbffa6f21ffe9864e072ab4a27c8b&_x_zm_rhtaid=190.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/sbactnow.

