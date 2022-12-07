Bohemian enclave of free spirits focus of Historical Museum exhibit

NEELY FAMILY PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION, GLEDHILL LIBRARY, SANTA BARBARA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

Wine Queen 1956, Rehlein Benedict, is assisted into a grape vat by Frank Robinson. The photo is part of the “Memories of Mountain Drive” exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Following World War II, a Bohemian community of free spirits began on the hillsides above Santa Barbara, where they made wine, music and art for nearly 20 years.

Named “Mountain Drive” for the road that wound through the enclave’s heart, this unique neighborhood is celebrated in a new exhibit on view through Feb. 28 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

PEAKE (MICHAEL) MOUNTAIN DRIVE PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION, GLEDHILL LIBRARY, SANTA BARBARA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

People enjoy the Wine Stomp in the Mountain Drive area.

“Memories of Mountain Drive,” which features photographs, video, crafts and more was inspired by the museum’s collection of oral histories from 26 individuals who lived on Mountain Drive from the 1940s to the 1960s.

The oral histories, recorded in the 1980s, were recently digitized.

Oral histories are accessible in the exhibit, and the full interviews held by the museum’s Gledhill Library can also be found at gledhilloralhistory.org.

NEELY FAMILY PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION, GLEDHILL LIBRARY, SANTA BARBARA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

The Parade of Mountain Drivers proceeds to the Wine Stomp feast.

“Our goal is to create a feeling for what life was like during that time at that place,” said Dacia Harwood, museum executive director. “This exhibit was inspired by the work of our library, which is continuously collecting and preserving our unique local history.”

Chris Ervin, the library’s head archivist, oversaw the digitization of the oral histories and put out a call to the community for Mountain Drive images. He also collaborated with Elias Chiacos, author of the 1994 book, “Mountain Drive: Santa Barbara’s Pioneer Bohemian Community,” in obtaining donations of photographs and other items.

NEELY FAMILY PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION, GLEDHILL LIBRARY, SANTA BARBARA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

Bobby Hyde holds a copy of the Mountain Drive Grapevine newsletter produced by his foster children.

The images depict Mountain Drive residents involved in revelry, winemaking, pageantry, creating art and pottery, music-making and everyday life.

“A family with open-hearted generosity and freedom from convention allowed the blossoming of a lifestyle that has become legend,” writes Mr. Chiacos. “The beginnings of the hot-tubbing phenomenon, the Renaissance Faire, the revival of early music, crafts and pageantry — all mounted with a rowdy humor and uninhibited sexuality — (are hallmarks) of

CHIACOS (ELIAS) MOUNTAIN DRIVE PAPERS, GLEDHILL LIBRARY, SANTA BARBARA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

This was the potting plant shed at Jack Boegle’s home in the Mountain Drive area.

Mountain Drive’s contribution to the California dream.”

Composed of teachers, builders, artists, writers, musicians and dancers, this community pioneered the California Bohemian lifestyle well before the counterculture hippie movement of the 1960s.

CHIACOS (ELIAS) MOUNTAIN DRIVE PAPERS, GLEDHILL LIBRARY, SANTA BARBARA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

Lee Chiacos, left and Mario Roman stand near the hot tub on Jack Boegle’s patio.

FYI

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 East de la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m. and Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org.

Former residents provide snippets of life in oral histories

“And out came Bobby Hyde dressed in his camouflage clothes. He had been in there getting a loan. And he had come in his old shoes and camouflage clothes and one of those crazy little hats he always wore, which he was just putting on his head.”

— Kathryn Dole

“We played the recorders quite beautifully. Ruthie and I took the recording lessons. She played the bass and I played soprano. We would do little recitals for Mountain Drive.”

— Becky Claytor

“Well, a number of us were building our houses here. Fairly young, healthy guys and we worked hard all day. And after a hard day’s work we wanted to get together and have a drink which we had in cheap wine and a lot of fun.” — Jack Boegle

“It looked like some baronial castle, you know, from the medieval times. And there was this chandelier hanging above the table that was 14th century Russian. And the fireplace was so huge that later I barbecued a whole lamb in it, and people used to throw their Christmas trees in it at Twelfth Night.” — Natalie Daily

“But he said that the land chooses the people. He said Realtors think that people come, and they take them out, and they choose places to live. He said, ‘That’s not true, it is just the opposite. The place chooses the people.’”

— Gavin Hyde

“In fact, it was part of Montecito. This is a fact that was not lost on my father. But of course, the principal reason that he wanted to go up there was just because he loved beautiful mountain land. But anyway it was burned over when he bought it. I remember that.”

— Gavin Hyde

“As a matter of fact, one year, I think in 1965, the Paramount film studios were making a film called ‘Seconds’ with Rock Hudson and Salome Jens and they were looking for a segment in the film, they were looking for a place.” — George Greyson

“But Twelfth Night — the King was chosen by the person who got the bean in the cake which was passed out to all the men.”

— Gill Johnston

“Bill Neely is probably in my entire life the most interesting and complex person I’ve ever known. And he was about half good and about half evil. But he was the heart and soul of Mountain Drive, and Mountain Drive would not have been what it was without Bill Neely at all.”

— Dick Johnston

“Well, marijuana was big on Mountain Drive for quite a long time among certain people, even Bill Neely, who condemned it, condemned it as being an extremely sinful thing. Once he got on to it, he had it in his pipe all the time.” — Dick Johnston

“Then there was a parade from the Neelys’ porch down the sloping trail into this little canyon area where the vat had been set up, and all the red grapes had been dumped into a mound. And the Queen, after a ceremony, would remove her clothes and step into the vat and crush grapes.”

— Sandy Hill

“Well they were sort of like what they have at the beach now, except it was mostly pottery, and the Pot War name came about because there was a sort of a friendly argument in design between Bill Neely’s peasant pottery, which was low-fired Majolica pieces quite casually thrown with rough bottoms and so on, and some of the more refined and organic shapes of the stoneware, higher-fired work Ed Schertz.”

— Sandy Hill.

“It was sweet. It was so sweet. It was so open. If that’s the kind of person you were, if you weren’t . . . the mass society orientation, if you’re interested in freedom, the exchange of idea . . .”

— Ed Schertz

“I was 17, and the first remembrance I had of Mountain Drive was the drums, the drums, the drums. I’d never heard drums like that before. They were conga drums…”

— Susan Sisson

“When the Renaissance Faire first started, it was started by KPFK in Los Angeles in the early’ 60s, there was probably about 20% or maybe 25% of the people, of the artists and craftsmen, were down from Mountain Drive.”

— George Greyson

What destroyed Mountain Drive?

“Well, I think it was the fact that commercial, it became ‘fashionable’ in quotes, like Greenwich Village. It became known about, and which is the thing that everybody had always feared.”

— Dick Johnstone

