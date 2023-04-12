Actor and author Timothy Bottoms talks about his new book, ‘The Pier’

“I want children to read it and go, ‘Wow, that really happened!’ ” said Timothy Bottoms, a Hollywood actor and Santa Barbra native who wrote “The Pier.”

The first taste of independence as a child is liberating, something you don’t forget — the wind in your hair, the future glistening in front of you.

For actor and author Timothy Bottoms, his first touch of freedom as a child was fishing on the pier in Santa Barbara.

Timothy Bottoms, a distinguished Hollywood actor widely known for his roles in movies such as “Johnny Got His Gun” and “The Last Picture Show” (both from 1971), has recently released his first book, “The Pier.”

It’s a memoir loosely based around his childhood memories at the Santa Barbara pier. He will discuss “The Pier” and sign copies at 6 p.m. April 19 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

Mr. Bottoms is a Santa Barbara native and the son of Elizabeth “Betty” Chapman and James “Bud” Bottoms, a famous sculptor who created the dolphin sculpture that stands in front of Stearns Wharf.

Growing up in Santa Barbara, Mr. Bottoms would spend his time in the backcountry, at the ocean and everywhere in between. He labels himself as a very independent child. This independence led him to intriguing adventures and time spent alone on the pier, which is what his new book focuses on.

During a News-Press interview this week about “The Pier,” Mr. Bottoms discussed the writing process and his fond memories of Stearns Wharf.

“I wrote this book back in 2007. I wrote it in three days and three nights — on a typewriter!” he said.

Mr. Bottoms explained how in order to get the idea for his book, he stared at the blank typewriter paper until the idea came to him. He noted that he spoke with famous authors like William Saroyan and Ray Bradbury, among others, when in the process of creating a book idea. They advised him to “write about what you know about.”

Taking their advice, Mr. Bottoms began reflecting on what he knew about, and quickly remembered his childhood experiences of time spent at the Santa Barbara pier. He got to writing.

Mr. Bottoms said that he has “always loved writing little stories and poems, things of that sort,” so his first book was pleasurable to write, to say the least.

Mr. Bottoms added that when brainstorming his story, memories from the pier would come to him — he could instantly remember the smells and the views, just like he was 8 years old again.

“Eight (years old) was a really special year for me,” Mr. Bottoms said “That was my favorite year, when I was 8, it was pure freedom.”

Reminiscing on childhood memories in Santa Barbara, Mr. Bottoms recalled: “(I was) just a little kid, but you feel like a little man.”

When talking about the pier his book is based on, Mr. Bottoms said, “The pier was my babysitter. Everybody kept an eye on everybody,” which seems to foster a sense of community.

Fishing is the center of Mr. Bottoms story, and he believes fishing and life share general principles, like patience and kindness.

“Kindness is really important — that goes for everything!” Mr. Bottoms told the News-Press. “Kindness to strangers is really important, and that’s one of the values I wanted to put in the book.”

Further, he explained that his family and fishing comrades, mentioned in the back of the book, were inspiring to him.

“They mentored me, they were really gentle with me. You try to keep that (kindness) with you when you grow up.”

His book takes place in one day, and covers every detail — from the “endless laughter of the gulls” to the “soupy, misty fog” over the pier. Mr. Bottoms hopes to revitalize his readers’ childhoods with a story of his own.

Mr. Bottom said he wants this story to stimulate people’s childhoods.

“I want people to read it and see if any memories were woken up in their mind when they were a kid … I want children to read it and go, ‘Wow, that really happened!’ ”

Mr. Bottoms story covers the small details in one’s childhood that typically falls through the cracks. The perspective of an 8-year-old is crystal clear, and “The Pier” urges you to connect with your own 8-year-old self.

When asked what he gains from sharing this story, Mr. Bottoms reflects on how he gets to meet new people and speak with people who read books.

“I learned how to make a book, which is a very long process,” he said. “I’ve done all of this myself, and I’m very thankful for getting to know Gail and Tom Steinbeck during this process.”

The late Thomas Steinbeck lived with his wife Gail in Montecito until his death in 2016. Mr. Steinbeck’s father was the legendary author John Steinbeck.

Timothy Bottoms’ book, “The Pier,” details the adventures of his 8-year-old self and covers all things fishing. He hopes to connect his readers with their own childhoods, teach his audience more about the Santa Barbara pier, and promote kindness and patience in his words.

