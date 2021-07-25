‘Men in Black,’ ‘Galaxy Quest’ at drive-in

COURTESY PHOTO

Joystix, a Santa Barbara band that plays 1980s music, will perform live during UCSB Arts & Lectures’ movie series Thursday at West Wind Drive-In in Goleta.

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Men in Black” and “Galaxy Quest” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday during its free summer movie series at West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

The program will also feature a live performance by Joystix, a Santa Barbara band that plays 1980s hits. That’s appropriate since the UCSB Arts & Lectures’ drive-in movie series is devoted to 1980s and ’90s movies.

“Men in Black” is a 1997 comedy in which Agents K and J (Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith respectively) are part of a top-secret organization that deals with aliens on Earth. The movie was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

“Galaxy Quest” is a 1999 spoof of “Star Trek” and sci-fi fandom. It stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell and Daryl Mitchell as sci-fi actors who suddenly find themselves in outer space on a real starship. The film was directed by Dean Parisot.

Gates open at 7 p.m. Thursday. Viewers are encouraged to arrive early for the food trucks, concessions, prize drawings and entertainment emceed by Catherine Remak of K-LITE 101.7., as well as the live performance by Joystix.

It’s also a good idea to get there early to get a good viewing spot. When the News-Press came by one week at 8 p.m., the front half of the lot — more than half, actually — was virtually full.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason