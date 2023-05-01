‘Men in Pink’ focus of talk at SB Museum of Art lecture

COURTESY IMAGE

Jean-Baptiste Perronneau’s “Olivier Journu (1724–1783),” 1756. Pastel on blue-gray laid paper, laid down on canvas. (Metropolitan Museum of Art.)

“Men in Pink: Eighteenth-Century French Portraiture” will be the topic when Dr, Melissa Hyde speaks at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

It is part of the museum’s Art Matters Lecture series.

Dr. Hyde is a professor and distinguished teaching scholar at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Though never as ubiquitous in the 18th century as the color blue, pink became the color par excellence of the French Rococo. The color was intimately associated with the so-called “Godmother of the Rococo” — Madame de Pompadour, the famous mistress of Louis XV.

But even before Pompadour, pink was a hue much favored among elites in France, where it attained an unprecedented level of visibility in the visual and decorative arts and in the fashions worn by women, children and men.

This talk demonstrates why, in the 18th century, to wear pink was to make a statement, a statement made all the more emphatic and enduring when memorialized in portraiture, and one in which gender, class and/or race played a fundamental role.

Admission is free for students and Museum Circle members, $10 for SBMA members and $15 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at tickets.sbma.net.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com