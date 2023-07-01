Men knew how to be cool with the right kind of gloves

COURTESY PHOTO

These 1911 men’s gloves are valued at $25.

Walt Disney became the first animator to put white gloves on a character (Mickey Mouse) when he made the film “The Opry House” in 1929.

Those big white gloves stop at the wrist and fasten at the back with a button. They have those distinctive three stitch lines that radiate from the fingers tapering to the wrists on Mickey Mouse.

A.G. sent me a similar pair of men’s gloves in gray — not designed for the cold weather and made of rayon, a fabric that is semi-synthetic, approximating silk. The dating of the invention of rayon is important to our dating of the gloves because rayon was discovered in France in the mid-19th century but not marketed in America until 1911. That puts A.G.’s gloves at the Nineteen Teens.

In our world, we don’t think about gloves on a man unless it is cold, although some gloves worn during the pandemic served a hygienic purpose, and this was true in former decades. But gloves, in the main part, in the 17th, 18th, and 19th- and even early 20th centuries were de rigueur for gentlemen as it was unseemly for a gentlemen’s bare hand to touch a lady.

Not only decorum, but hygiene made it de rigueur to wear gloves. Cities were dirty, and gloves were a protective layer.

Remember that the late 19th and early 20th centuries were an era of the discovery of bacteria and germs. This was the era of white and light colors to symbolize cleanliness (white tiled baths in this era were the fashion.)

So the two main themes of the late 19th and early 20th centuries — sexuality and hygiene —‚were represented in men’s gloves.

Gloves were integral to a man’s wardrobe, says the wonderful website about anything vintage in clothing “Vintage Dancer” from which I learned the fashions of gloves in this period for men. Mickey wasn’t the only male wearing gloves in 1929!

There were two categories of gloves for men: day or street gloves, and evening gloves. The upper class American and British man of the late 19th and

early 20th centuries was highly sociable, and conducted his day (without working at a job as we do) by going to the bank, church, club, library, restaurant, and for these occasions, the day glove was worn. And of course, because of the concern for cleanliness, not a trace of dirt was to be found on a gentleman’s glove. The colors worn were tan, cream and gray, with those classic three lines of top stitching .

After 1910, when the metal snap became popular, the classic pearl button was lost. The glove was short and stopped at the wrist. Upper-class men in England and the U.S. wore gloves of the finest leather and were always a perfect snug fit, and they matched black polished shoes. (Gloves were of gray and black).

The website “Vintage Dancer” describes the “Evening Glove”: if a man were invited to an evening affair, such as a dance, he would be expected to wear white evening gloves (1900-1920). These would be of white goatskin leather and necessary to prevent a sweaty hand on a lady while dancing (horrors!) or a bare touch (even worse!).

In the 1930s a new fashion came along for men’s gloves in very formal situations such as state weddings: the light gray glove, of washable goatskin. If a man received an invitation for a black or white tie event, then it was expected that he wear white gloves.

A.G.’s gloves — his ancestor’s — were made by the premier glove company of perhaps all time: the label, as well as the lettering on the snap, says “Fownes Make,” the Fownes Brothers and Co. was established in 1777 by John and Thomas Fownes in the British City of Worcester, a center for glove manufacturing.

The company opened a sales office in New York City in 1887, which was their global headquarters, located on Broadway.

In 1903 the company opened U.S. factories in Gloversville and Amsterdam, N.Y.

In the 1950s, ahead of its time, the company opened factories in Asia, with an office in Shanghai 2002. Fownes and Brothers is still privately owned with over 3,000 workers. They are still setting the pace: they have two innovative divisions: U/R Powered, which has created touch screen gloves and interactive headgear, and another division for conductive leather and fabrics.

I myself got lucky one day and found my favorite pair of gloves at Goodwill — Fownes that was made in leather with oh-so-warm cashmere lining. Might have been $100 or more at retail. I paid $5.

A.G.’s men’s 1911 gloves are valued at $25.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Saturdays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.