Men, take responsibility

The burden has always been on the woman. Men just wash their hands of their responsibility when they get a woman pregnant out of wedlock. It is men who put women into a crisis pregnancy, and they are the ones who must be made responsible to get her out of it.

Men need to start behaving like men. They need to start taking responsibility for their actions. They need to stop thinking with their libido and start thinking with their brains.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24 was a wake-up call for America. We need to think twice about what sex actually means. Natural law has combined sex with life. That is a fact. Nothing is going to change that. We have to live in reality. Sex and life were connected for a reason, and that reason is love and responsibility.

We need to change the way we think about sex in America. It is not just an act of pleasure. It is an act of love, it is an act of life and it is an act of permanence. It is not a casual act. It is not a sport. It is a massive, life-changing act that will have emotional, spiritual and physical repercussions. This is what needs to be taught in schools.

So how do we fix this?

As soon as the woman finds out she’s pregnant, and the father’s identity has been proven scientifically (DNA test if needed), the father should start paying child support.

Women feel so alone in a crisis pregnancy, but she didn’t get there by herself. So where is the man? Where is the father? Does he have no responsibility for what he has just done? This has to change.

Men need to grow up, wake up and take responsibility for their actions. So many men today want to know what it means to be a man. This is what it means. It means making the right decisions. It means taking responsibility for your actions. It means doing the right thing no matter how inconvenient it may be or how much it hurts. It means being heroic and protecting women and children.

Let’s pass a law that if a man gets a woman pregnant, and puts her in the situation of a crisis pregnancy, he needs to start paying child support. If this law passes, abortion will never be needed again.

Emilia Grace

Santa Barbara