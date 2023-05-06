MENDESH, Anthony N., MD

n April 8, 2023, Anthony “Tony” Nickolas Mendesh, MD, passed away peacefully at age 92 with his two daughters by his side in Louisville, Colorado.

Anthony was born to Matt and Ruza Mendesh on January 2, 1931, in Duluth, MN. He attended UMD, where he proudly played goalie for the UMD Bulldogs hockey team. He later transferred to North Dakota State University in Fargo where he received his pharmacy degree. He then continued working as a pharmacist as he pursued his medical degree at the Creighton University School of Medicine. After completing medical school, he returned to Duluth where he worked as a family practice physician for P.S. Rudie and Associates. Anthony loved being a doctor and worked very hard. He put in long hours, delivering babies and making numerous house calls, all while being a supportive husband to his wife Kathryn and a wonderful father to their three children Jeanmarie, Patricia, and Anthony Jr.

In 1981, the family relocated to Santa Barbara, CA where he continued his work in family medicine for the Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic, as well as becoming board-certified in geriatrics. Anthony will always be fondly remembered as a devoted husband and loving father who always wanted the best for his family. He had the biggest heart which, among his many other wonderful traits, made him an excellent doctor. He truly cared about all of his patients. He had a great sense of humor, was very outgoing, and made friends with everyone he met.

Anthony was a man of faith, had a strong will, and always had a positive outlook on life, even until his last days.

Survivors include his daughters Jeanmarie (Robert Portmann) and Patricia, a daughter-in-law Kelly (Stout) Mendesh, granddaughter Lucy Mendesh, and sister Mildred (William Call). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Kathryn (Thebarge) in 2019, and son Anthony Jr. in 2016.

A rosary will be said Friday at 6 PM June 16th, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montecito. A funeral mass will be held on June 17, 2023, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito, CA. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.