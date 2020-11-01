MENDEZ, Hugo F.

04/01/1935 – 10/22/2020

Hugo F. Mendez passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 85 on October 22, 2020 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 1st 1935 in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico.

Hugo moved to Santa Barbara in 1959 and he worked for many years at the Biltmore Hotel & at UCSB.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Concepcion Mendez, 4 children Hugo Jr., Hector, Liz & Bobby, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

A special thank you to everyone at Serenity House and VNA Health for your care & attention.