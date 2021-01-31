MENDOZA, Adolph Ray

Adolph Ray Mendoza, 85 passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Serenity House. Adolph was born on September 27, 1935 at Stow Ranch in Goleta, CA. Adolph was the 5th of six siblings and was born to Rosario and Marcardia Mendoza. Adolph attended Goleta Union, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated from Santa Barbara High School, Class of 1955. In January, 1957 he joined the US. Marines Corp. on the buddy system with his best friend Ray Villegas. He served until 1960, mainly in Hawaii. After the service he returned to Santa Barbara where he met the love of his life Esper, and were married at the Old Mission in September of 1964. They then had two children Cynthia and Joey and raised them in Santa Barbara.

Adolph started with Goleta Fuller Paint & Glass and then joined Santa Barbara Glass as a Journeyman Glazer where for 30 years and enjoyed working with others. He especially enjoyed working with his son Joey their side by side. He also played on Men’s softball leagues with school and family friends for many years and was known as an amazing first baseman. He also enjoyed weekly bowling leagues for many years and also went to various bowling tournaments. Adolph was also an active member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge where they would spend time with other friends and couples for various events and dances.

After retirement, Adolph enjoyed his time going on morning daily walks with Esper, spending time in his yard and watching his grandchildren play various sports. He also loved watching his Dodgers and Lakers whenever they were on TV. They also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with Mary and Richard Santillanes.

Adolph is preceded in death by his parents, Rosario and Marcardia Mendoza as well as siblings, Selso Mendoza and Rosie Espinosa. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Esper, and children Cynthia (Cisco) Carreno, Joey Mendoza and grandchildren, Andrew, Chanel, AJ, Johnny, Daniel and Benjamin. As well as great-grandchildren, Kai, Maddix, Delilah and Evelyn Rose. He is also survived by sisters, Carmen Pena, Josie Herrera and his youngest brother Cy Mendoza. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and relatives.

Due to COVID a private service will be held and at a later date a Celebration of Life will be planned. The family would like to especially thank the Santa Barbara Hospice and Serenity House for all of the support during the last days of Adolph’s life and in lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Santa Barbara Hospice and Serenity House.