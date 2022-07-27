MENDOZA, Owen Joseph

Owen Joseph Mendoza was born February 16, 1930, in Santa Barbara and passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2022. He served as an altar boy and later as an usher for many years at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. He was a man of deep faith. He served his country in the United States Army and was awarded the Infantryman’s badge, the Korean service medal, two Bronze Star medals, and the UN service medal. Professionally he was a Realtor and Broker for 35 years. He went on to be the proprietor of his own realty company.

Owen was a loving and caring person, especially to his mother, Maria. He enjoyed golfing and playing on a bowling team. Vacationing in Vegas and having parties at his home were some of his favorite pastimes. But he mostly enjoyed daily drives to Leadbetter Beach just to take in the view.

He was preceded in death by his wife Becky, parents Jose and Maria, his sister Socorro, and brothers Steven and Tony. Owen is survived by his sisters Lupe Martinez, Dolores Lugo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A sincere thank you to all of Owen’s caregivers, Hospice, and especially to his great-nieces Shelly, Shantae, and Paula for all your support and kindness.

You will remain forever in our hearts and we will treasure our memories of you.

Services will be held at St. Rafael church in Goleta, CA on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at

Calvary Cemetery.