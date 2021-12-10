MENDOZA, Steven Gilbert

Steven Gilbert Mendoza, age 64, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a long illness. Several family members were at his side in his last few days with us. Steve was born in Culver City, CA on January 22, 1957, and was the son of Gilbert Mendoza of Paso Robles, CA and Dolores Love Rosborough of Santa Barbara, CA, both of whom survive him. Steve was the third of four children by Gilbert and Dolores, incl. Marilyn Contreras (Gabriel ) and Timothy (Caroline) Mendoza, and Mary Wingo (Alan ), who preceded him in death, as well as his grandmother and grandfather, Martina and Maurillio Garcia of Santa Barbara, his step-mother Diana Mendoza of Paso Robles, and step-father Lee Rosborough of Santa Barbara. Additional siblings include: Kimberly Rosborough, Carol Rosborough, James Rosborough, and Raleigh (Nicole) Rosborough, all of Santa Barbara; Matthew Mendoza, and Mark (Marsha) Mendoza of Texas; DeeDee Lunche of Ventura and Kathy Marmolejo of Paso Robles. Steve is survived by three children: Phillip Morones of Santa Barbara, Mandalyn Mendoza of Los Angeles, and Elias Marquez of Bakersfield, and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steve loved the city that he lived in. He attended local elementary schools and was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School as well as Santa Barbara City College. Steve loved baseball games (go Dodgers!), Steely Dan, national parks, film noir, and ice cream. He was an avid book collector and reader (the 100 Greatest Books series) and could make a mean brisket (he was a great cook). He was skillful in numbers and had a great memory, and at some point wanted to be a lawyer or a sports writer. He was involved in several ventures, from night clerk at a few of the local SB beach hotels, to JaniKing franchise owner, to newspaper distribution and marketing for the Santa Barbara News-Press.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1pm at Saint Raphael Church (5444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111).