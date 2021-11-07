Men’s soccer team from SBCC defeats Moorpark 4-0

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

The Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team swept its season-series with Moorpark, shutting out the Raiders on Friday to claim a 4-0 victory on the road.

Sophomore forward Bart Muns entered the day as the Western State Conference’s leader in both goals and points, and that lead would only increase following his first three-goal performance of the season. Muns scored in the 10th, 58th and 70th minutes, giving him 15 goals for the year — five more than any other player. He has five multi-goal outings in 15 appearances in 2021.

Sophomore defender Juan Zarate put away the Vaqueros’ (11-4-3 overall, 5-2-1 WSC) other goal in the 68th minute. He was assisted by midfielder Paulo Carrillo-Weisenburger, who returned from a two-game absence with a leg injury.

The LA Galaxy Academy product Carrillo-Weisenburger set up two goals on the day, making him the first WSC player to reach the 10-assist mark. Freshmen Will Demirkol and Joe Wouters Van den Oudenweijer also recorded assists.

Goalkeeper Sunny Dhaliwal finished with five saves.

This was the Vaqueros’ sixth shutout of the season and their first shutout win since late September. They will be back home Tuesday, Nov. 9 for their regular season home finale against L.A. Mission at 7 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

