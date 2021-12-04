Mental Wellness Center hires program manager

COURTESY PHOTO

Jaan Landheer has joined the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Jaan Landheer has been named the new program manager for the Fellowship Club at the Mental Wellness Center.

The Santa Barbara native returned to his hometown after graduating from UC Santa Cruz to become a street outreach worker.

He has worked with young adults and children with mental health challenges as a therapeutic behavioral specialist for youth at Casa Pacifica. He has always had a passion for supporting others with mental health awareness.

“I want to give back after struggling firsthand with mental health challenges as a young adult,” Mr. Landheer said.

His new role at the Mental Wellness Center consists of helping adults who live with serious mental health challenges at the Fellowship Club, according to a news release.

“The Mental Wellness Center is pleased to welcome Jaan to our team. We couldn’t be happier to have found a leader of the Fellowship Club that brings excellent professional and personal experience along with his genuine passion for helping others,” said Annmarie Cameron, the Mental Wellness Center CEO.

The center is seeking more people for its team. To learn more, go to mentalwellnesscenter.org/work-for-us.

— Dave Mason