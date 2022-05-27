Mental wellness event for youth to take place in Oxnard

Experts have stressed the importance of talking about mental wellness and providing access to resources, especially for youth.

Ventura County Behavioral Health, along with the Ventura County Office of Education and the BRITE Program, are hosting “Empower Up!” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 4, a free community mental wellness event for teens and young adults, ages 15 to 25, though all are welcome to attend.

The event at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way in Oxnard, will feature music, dance, stories, art, food and a resource fair. On-site childcare, as well as Spanish and ASL interpreters, will be available. For those who can’t attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed.

Dr. Jamie Rotnofsky, mental health services act director for VCBH, emphasized the importance community plays in mental wellness and building resiliency.

“We are a community, and together we can ensure that no one has to struggle alone. It is important to nurture our mental health by connecting with who we are, accepting where we are and directing our own lives. Connecting with others in a supportive, creative environment like the ‘Empower Up!’ event, is one way to begin this process.”

Ventura County Behavioral Health provides mental health and substance use treatment services as part of an integrated component of the Ventura County Health Care Agency.

The BRITE Program (Building Resilience and Inclusion Through Engagement) is a Ventura County nonprofit, made possible through funding from VCBH, which engages youth/young adults in prevention advocacy around topics such as alcohol and drug abuse, impaired driving and mental health.

For more information or to register, visit www.vcbh.org/empower.