MERCADO, Giancarlo

1964-2023

It is with great sadness, that we announce that our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles, CA.

Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles CA. Giancarlo received his BS in Political Science from UCLA; M.A. in TESOL and his Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from CSUN. His career as an Educator with LAUSD (his other family) spanned over 30 years. Beloved family and friends spanned across six continents.

Giancarlo enjoyed traveling, entertaining, mentoring, charitable causes, good food and drink, reading, learning and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.

Constantly challenging himself both physically and mentally was a trait we all admired. Example: on a whim, Giancarlo trained for and completed the 545 Mile AIDS/LifeCycle bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles because he always believed: “We’ve yet to have our finest hour.” He crossed that finish line with his signature smile, the one we all hold so

close to our hearts.

He was someone who always saw the best in all of us, which made everyone who knew him, respect, admire and love him.

Giancarlo is preceded by death by his late father, Albert Mercado of Santa Barbara, CA, and is survived by his mother, Nelly Mercado, also from Santa Barbara, CA, older brother Albert W. Mercado and wife Ana of Phoenix, AZ, younger brother, Franco Mercado of Santa Barbara, CA, nephew Ryan Mercado and great-niece Adelina of Salt Lake City, UT, niece Gina Mercado of Scottsdale, AZ, including many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Old Mission Santa Barbara. Interment to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery. Reception to be held at his mother’s residence, Mrs. Nelly Mercado, in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.