MERCADO, Joseph Richard, Jr.

Joseph Richard Mercado Jr. was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA. Joseph was an 8th generation Santa Barbara Native. Joe had a great love and passion for cooking, he began working at UCSB in a cafe at the age of 13 and was a pro chef up until his passing. He worked at Santa Barbara City College for many years and for UCSB Geology department during summer field trips as a chef. He truly enjoyed feeding everyone, especially his loved ones. He regularly barbecued and prepared unique & creative meals for his family and friends.

Joseph cherished his community, he volunteered his time at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where he cooked meals for seniors. He found many ways to give back, often by feeding the hungry and low-income families. Everywhere Joe went he spread positivity, generosity and humor. He was well known near and far and made friends wherever he went.

Joseph had a love for fishing, travel, music, camping and new experiences. He sought out adventure throughout his whole life and wanted to explore the world and different cultures. He regularly took college courses on anything that he found interesting, even though he had a profession, he continuously wanted to expand his knowledge and all his siblings and younger family members are following in his footsteps. He was an extraordinary role model to many.

Family was extremely important to Joe, he loved spending time with them, they often took road trips and traveled together. His mother was dear to him, he made an everyday effort to spend time with her and take her on outings. He loved his family and friends and they loved him tremendously. They will forever cherish all the superlative memories they shared with him.

Joseph is survived by his mother Elizabeth, older sister Priscilla, two younger sisters Petra and Melissa, 4 nieces, 5 nephews and two great-nephews, and many extended family. Joseph is preceded in death by his father Joseph Sr., grandparents, many aunts and uncles.

Joe will always be loved dearly.

Never goodbye, always later.

Until we fish again!