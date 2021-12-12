Merced defeats SBCC in women’s basketball

FRESNO – The SBCC women’s basketball team led through one quarter, but couldn’t keep pace in a 68-49 loss to Merced on the first day of the Fresno City Crossover on Friday afternoon.

Guard Katrina Regalado led the way in the scoring department, putting up 13 points for the third straight outing. She also pulled in seven rebounds and had a team-high three steals.

Forward Trinity Scott also posted double-figures in points, scoring 10 with five rebounds. Forward Asia Kirven added nine points and five boards on 3-of-6 from the field. Lia Rodriguez led the Vaqueros (3-8) on the glass with eight rebounds.

SBCC shot 41.7 percent from the field, a season high. However, that wasn’t enough to withstand a strong second half from Merced, which outscored the Vaqueros 42-23 over the final 20 minutes.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

