Mercury Lounge to close at end of the month

One of the oldest bars in Goleta, Mercury Lounge, is closing its doors permanently on March 31.

The owners of Mercury Lounge — a popular “retro vibe” hang out for the UCSB community and Old Town residents at 5871 Hollister Ave. — announced the closure on Facebook on Tuesday.

“I have been dreading this post but I can’t hold off any longer,” they wrote in the post. “As of March 31, 2021, Mercury Lounge will be permanently closed.”

Owners Patrick and Jennifer Housh declined to comment to the News-Press.

The bar was known for its wide variety of craft beers on tap, local wines, pool table, enclosed patio and live music. It was first established in 1957 as Gus’s Cocktail Lounge, and then became Mercury Lounge in 1995, according to local media reports.

The Houshes became the owners a few years ago.

“Thank you to Dawn O’Brien and every single one of the bartenders, patrons, bands, artists and community members that helped Mercury Lounge make it for 25 years,” the Facebook post said. “It was an absolute pleasure taking over for the brief time that we did and I will always treasure the memories we made.”

Owners announced the closure of Mercury Lounge via Facebook on Tuesday, saying they dreaded closing but thanked the customers for the past 25 years.

In addition, the owners wrote that they will be open on certain days for customers to come and say goodbye and/or purchase decor, and that they will keep the social media page going to collect memories and share photos. At the end of the post, they thanked customers “from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Facebook post garnered plenty of shares and comments from customers sharing their disappointment and favorite memories at the bar.

One Facebook user, Justin Tuttle, wrote, “Super bummed to hear this. My favorite bar hands down. Loved the vibe, the great local bands, and the friendly staff and patrons. I felt at home when I was there. You will be sorely missed.”

Another user, Aviva Fields, wrote, “This is awful news. The Mercury Lounge was a constant in our lives when my husband and I lived in Goleta — the Merc is where we first met, and we lived directly across the street most of the time we lived in Goleta. So many happy memories and conversations with friends, colleagues, professors and the locals who frequented it. The bartenders were always great. We will miss you so much!”

Zoë Elliott wrote, “Literally just almost cried. Soon there will be no cool, underground, hole-in-the-wall places left.”

The space is being taken over by a new owner who intends to open a taproom to replace “the Merc.”

