MERLO, Jimmie Joseph

Jimmie Joseph Merlo, died peacefully, August 23,2020 at Serenity Hose with his only child, Tiffany by his side.

Jimmie was one of three children born to Peter Merlo and Isabell Greenwald Mendoza in Santa Barbara on May 31, 1945. He attended Washington Elementary School and La Cumbre Junior High School. After a brief residence in Santa Maria, Jimmie moved back to Santa Barbara.

Jimmie worked for the Goleta Water District as an engineer for more than forty years. He loved to fish and hunt with friends Mike Robles and Mike Renesto. He was often called “Mayor” because he had so many friends and knew so many people.

In a beautiful ceremony on September 12, 2020, his family honored his wishes and scattered his ashes at sea.

Jimmie leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tiffany, grandson, Chase Kamin and granddaughter, Isabell Kamin as well as many friends.

Jimmie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.