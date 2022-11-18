‘Messiah Sing-Along’ to benefit Unity Shoppe

SANTA BARBARA — The 40th edition of the “Messiah Sing-Along” will raise money for Unity Shoppe.

The sing-along will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, corner of State and Constance streets. Conducting this performance of the Handel classic is Phillip McLendon.

James Mooy has organized the orchestra, which includes members of the Santa Barbara City College Symphony. Four local soloists will also perform. Erin Bonski-Evans is the organist.

Tickets are $10, 10% of which goes to Unity Shoppe, the Santa Barbara nonprofit that helps nearly 18,000 low-income neighbors, children and seniors annually.

Tickets and music scores are available at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., and at the door.

Tickets are also available at the Unity Gift Shoppe, 1209 State St., Santa Barbara.

— Dave Mason