Metro Entertainment is again welcoming customers inside the Santa Barbara comic books, toys and games store.

The store reopened Friday after the state approved accelerated reopenings for Santa Barbara County.

The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays at 6 W. Anapamu St.

For more information, contact the store at 805-963-2168 or metrocomix@aol.com.