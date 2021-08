SANTA BARBARA — Metro Entertainment, located at 6 W Anapamu Street, is celebrating National Free Comic Book Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The comic, game and toy store will be giving away 5,000 free comic books and expects over 1,000 fans.

Metro Entertainment is also holding a storewide sale and inviting cosplayers for photo opportunities.

The store will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month.

— Annelise Hanshaw