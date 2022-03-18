Metropolitan Theatres to raise money for Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA — Metropolitan Theatres, which operates movie theaters in Santa Barbara and Goleta, has joined efforts to help Ukraine.

Beginning today, the company is showing “Stand With Ukraine: The Guide” at Fiesta 5, 916 State St., Santa Barbara. Box office proceeds will go toward relief work for Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Showtimes are 4:05 and 7 p.m. today and Monday through Thursday and 1:15, 4:05 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Stand with Ukraine: The Guide” is about an American boy, Peter, and a blind musician, Ivan, who are thrown together during Russia’s subjugation of Ukraine in the 1930s.

To purchase tickets, go to www.metrotheatres.com.

The movie is being shown as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine. On Thursday, 21 people were killed and 25 wounded after Russian rockets hit Merefa, a city of 20,000 people in western Ukraine. The attack destroyed a school and community center.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of war crimes.

Two local nonprofits, Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox USA and Goleta-based Direct Relief, are involved in humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. For more information, go to directrelief.org and shelterboxusa.org.

— Dave Mason