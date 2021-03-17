Metropolitan Theatres to reopen

Buttery popcorn, surround sound and new indoor movies will be back soon.

The Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta and Fiesta 5 Theatres in Santa Barbara, both owned by Metropolitan Theatres, are reopening later this month with health and safety precautions.

Camino Real Cinemas, located at 7040 Market Place Drive, opens March 26. Fiesta 5 Theatres, at 916 State St., opens for viewings March 31.

Concessions will be served in the theaters, and masks are required whenever audience members are not actively eating or drinking.

Show times are not yet posted online.

“The Croods: A New Age,” “Godzilla vs Kong,” “The Courier” and more are scheduled to be released soon.

Patrons can also schedule a private showing with their favorite flicks by going to metrotheatres.com/film-info/your-private-screening.

— Annelise Hanshaw