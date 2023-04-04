METZ, Joyce L.

Santa Barbara, CA – Joyce L. Metz, 92, a resident of Valle Verde retirement community, died peaceably in her residence on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Joyce was born December 14, 1930, in Lyons New York to Harold (Butch) and Florence Lauster. She was a graduate of Lyons High School (1948) and a graduate of Keuka College (1950). She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church

in Santa Barbara.

She married William E. Metz in 1950, and they raised two children; Holly (1954) and William (1956). Joyce worked at the Lyons Public Library for 26 years as Assistant to the Librarian.

In 1996, she moved from Lyons NY to Santa Barbara CA to be closer to her children. She was an avid book reader and prolific writer of short stories. Joyce enjoyed decades as a golfer and enthusiast of all things art. Throughout her adult life in upstate New York she was an indefatigable volunteer advocating change to end discrimination in her home town.

She is survived by her daughter, Holly (Edward) Bennett of Santa Barbara CA, her son William (Jasmin) Metz of San Diego CA, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and her brother David Lauster of Lyons NY.

She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Metz, and brother Donald Lauster.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad Street, Lyons NY 14489 (LyonsLibraryDirector@owwl.org) or Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 North La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara CA 93110 (office@telcsb.org).