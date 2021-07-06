MEXIA, Quirina “Kitty” Barbosa

Quirina B. Mexia, a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, died peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Quirina was the foundation of her family. Over the course of her 88 years, she experienced immense tragedies but persevered and was rewarded with a fulfilling life with personal successes and a loving family. Quirina imparted wisdom and shared her love with all her family, friends, and those who knew her. Quirina owned and operated the Hair Castle Salon for over 40 years helping many patrons look and feel beautiful. Every Christmas holiday her family tradition would be to gather to celebrate and make tamales — it was a cherished and anticipated time.

She is preceded in death by her grandson Antonio Benjamin Barbosa and great-grandson Julian Tyler Barbosa. She is survived by her husband Carlos Mexia, daughters Mary Ellen Plascencia, Rosa Maria Plascencia/Arturo and sons Lorenso Barbosa, Enrique Barbosa/Frances, and Ralph Barbosa/Yolanda, as well as 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing:

● Wednesday, July 7, 2021 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral

Chapel 15 E Sola St, Santa Barbara Ca. 93101

Rosary:

● Wednesday, July 7, 2021 7:00 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel

● 15 E Sola St, Santa Barbara, Ca 93101

Funeral:

● Thursday, July 8, 2021 10:00 a.m. at Saint Raphael Catholic Church.

● 5444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, Ca 93111

● Interment following at Calvary Cemetery

● 199 N. Hope Ave, Santa Barbara, Ca 93110

Celebration of Life:

● Moose Lodge, 110 W. Victoria, Santa Barbara, Ca 93101