David Alfaro Siqueiros’ “La colina de los muertos.”

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will be holding an Art Matters Lecture on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. called ‘What Matters is Boldness: Mexican Modernism in Context.’

Mark Castro, the Jorge Baldor Curator of Latin American Art at the Dallas Museum of Art will speak on the complex history of innovation and debate that shaped Mexican art and in turn influenced modern art across the globe.

Artists played a vital role in the construction of a new national identity after Mexico’s violent civil war from 1910 to 1920.

Works of painters José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros epitomized this transformation, with scenes from Mexico’s past, present and imagined future.

Tickets are free and available for reservation at tickets.sbma.net.

