MEYERING, Thomas J.

Thomas J. Meyering, age 84, passed away peacefully March 1st, 2021 at his Vandenberg Village residence. How do you sum up a lifetime of memories and accomplishments of such a wonderful man in a few short paragraphs? You simply cannot. As a longtime local resident Tom was well known within the community. After distinguished USMC military service in Comm/Cryptography he moved to the Central Coast, employed with General Telephone in 1959 to later retire after a 35-year career with then GTE/Verizon. Tom was member to various local organizations including Elks, Lions, Moose, Youth Sports, La Purisima/Queen of Angels, Sheriff Search and Rescue, and various groups throughout the years. He often would enjoy camping, fishing, hunting and RVing with family and his friends. Tom is survived by his two sons, David of West Hollywood, CA, Ken of Seattle, WA, brothers Terry of Frisco, TX, Chip of Costa Mesa, CA. He was preceded in death by his beloved Bonnie, his father Edgar (Donald) Meyering, mother Mary (Sue) Haley/Artzer, sister Karen Sleeth, brother Richard Meyering and sister Donna Jensen. Due to COVID, in lieu of memorial services condolences can be forwarded to: tmeyering@comcast.net.